Premier Division: Cork City v Derry City (Mon)

Derry City are facing another away match just four days after their match against Dinamo Minsk in Belarus

Derry City Kenny Shiels has implored the FAI to consider the needs of teams competing in European competitions when arranging next season's fixture list.

Derry travel to Cork on Monday, just four days after their Europa League win against Dinamo Minsk in Belarus.

The fifth-placed Candystripes need a strong finish to their league campaign to seal a return to Europe next season.

"It's a learning curve for everybody and they'll maybe look at it next year," said Shiels.

"If we were lucky enough to get into Europe maybe they wouldn't have us travelling to Cork, or Cork travelling to us immediately after the European games."

"I don't think we should start blaming the FAI because it's wisdom in hindsight.

"I have to look at the fixtures at the start of the season and I didn't see that [problem] because I wasn't thinking like that so you can understand.

"It's human error and it's not about banging the FAI, I don't that's fair."

Derry have taken one point from their matches against Cork this season

Shiels will be without the suspended Rory Hale for the trip to Turner's Cross, while midfielder Nicky Low remains sidelined through injury but the Candystripes boss is hopeful that his side will be able to build on their shock victory over Minsk that saw them narrowly beaten on aggregate.

"The boys are a little bit disappointed not to qualify," Shiels added.

"The way the game finished, we could have qualified quite easily and having got ourselves in that position we don't want to come down off that, we want to try and sustain some positive energy to take into the game against Cork."

"I'm very hopeful that we can, I'd like to do that because going to the league champions - in some ways it's maybe not the best opponent and in another ways it could be the best.

"It depends on how the players are psychologically to go from a high shift to a daunting task yet again. So I'm hopeful that the mental strength will remain within the team for this game."

Derry were heavily beaten on their last visit to the league champions while the two sides played out a scoreless draw at the Brandywell earlier this season

"They've got a lot of good players and they've a very direct and efficient way of playing and at Turner's Cross there's not many teams that can go there and win," said the former Kilmarnock boss.

"Derry have been trying for 17 years and they've won once in the league down there so that's indicative of how difficult a task it is."

Shiels' son, Dean, is poised to make his first league appearance for Derry after making his debut in the first-leg defeat by Dinamo Minsk.