Manchester United 0-0 San Jose Earthquakes: Alexis Sanchez makes first start

Alexis Sanchez made his first appearance of Manchester United's US tour as they were held by San Jose Earthquakes in Santa Clara.

Sanchez, whose arrival on the tour was delayed by visa problems, was the Red Devils' most vibrant attacker until his second-half substitution.

United defender Eric Bailly hit the bar in the early stages, a feat matched by San Jose's Chris Wondolowski late on.

However, United were again without a number of their World Cup players.

France's Paul Pogba, Belgium's Romelu Lukaku and England duo Jesse Lingard and Marcus Rashford were among those missing although Sanchez, Bailly, Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial all started.

Meanwhile, David de Gea, Nemanja Matic and new Brazilian signing Fred are expected to take part in training over the next few days.

San Jose made 15 substitutions in a largely uneventful game at the Levi Stadium.

The only moment of real concern for United boss Jose Mourinho came during the first half when captain Antonio Valencia limped off injured.

"He's injured and I think we need to get used to it," Mourinho told MUTV. "Last season he was already in this type of situation and this season he will probably have more of that."