Mesut Ozil: German FA rejects the Arsenal midfielder's racism claim

Germany's football association (DFB) has rejected allegations of racism from Mesut Ozil but accepts it could have done more to protect him from abuse.

It comes after the Arsenal midfielder, 29, announced his retirement from international football, citing "racism and disrespect" within German football.

He says he received hate mail and threats and was blamed for Germany's disappointing World Cup.

The DFB said it "regrets the departure of Mesut Ozil from the national team".

It added in a statement: "We emphatically reject the DFB being linked to racism. The DFB has been very involved in integration work in Germany for many years."

Ozil, 29, was criticised by the DFB after being photographed with Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan at a London event in May.