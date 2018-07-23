Scottish Gossip: John McGinn, Hibs, Celtic, Ryan Kent, Rangers, Kilmarnock, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Hibernian have rejected a third bid from Celtic for John McGinn. The Hoops came in with a £2m offer before Hibs faced Runavik in Thursday's Europa League return but the bid was turned down by Easter Road chiefs, who value the midfielder at £4m. (Scottish Sun)

Neil Lennon is closing in on Hibs fourth summer signing after he moved to secure Thomas Agyepong on loan from Manchester City. (Daily Record - print edition)

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers reckons the gulf in resources between Celtic and English top flight clubs is stratospheric. (Scottish Sun)

Rodgers admits he is wary of losing players at the last minute as the English transfer market closes on August 9, earlier than the Scottish window. (The Herald)

New signing Ryan Kent has promised to thrill Rangers fans and silence his critics. The 21-year-old is on a one-year loan from Liverpool after temporary spells last season at SC Freiburg and Bristol City did not work out. (Daily Express)

Kent described the decision to move to Ibrox as a "no-brainer" and says he will learn a lot from Rangers boss Steven Gerrard. (Daily Mail)

Zoran Zekic, boss of Rangers' Europa League opponents Osijek, admits Steven Gerrard is his hero and he cried when his slip cost Liverpool the title in 2014. (Daily Record)

Kris Boyd reckons Kilmarnock can show that last season's impressive form was no fluke as they aim to get even better under Steve Clarke. (Daily Express - print edition)

Cammy Smith admits St Mirren's 6-0 friendly thrashing by former manager Jack Ross' Sunderland left the Saints players feeling mortified. (The Herald - print edition)

Dundee manager Neil McCann blasted his flops after their League Cup defeat to Dunfermline, and insisted he would not accept any excuses. (Daily Star - print edition)

OTHER GOSSIP

Francesco Molinari insisted he would keep his feet on the ground after winning the Open at Carnoustie by two shots on Sunday - not least because the presentation ceremony meant he missed his flight home. (Daily Express - print edition)

Molinari admits he previously hated the Carnoustie course after a serious of painful encounters, but was all smiles as he lifted the Claret Jug. (Scottish Sun - print edition)

Sam Locke wants to follow in the footsteps of the great Tom Watson - after being invited to meet the living legend. Locke was the only Scot to make the cut at Carnoustie and won the Silver Medal for the highest-placed amateur. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Laura Muir insists she's on track to be crowned European champion in Berlin next month, despite seeing her bid to rewrite the history books fail at the London Anniversary Games. Muir finished fifth in the mile and never threatened to trouble Zola Budd's British best time set in 1985. (Daily Mail)