Michael Doughty: Swindon Town set to sign Peterborough United midfielder

Michael Doughty made a combined 37 appearances for Swindon Town during two loan spells at the club

Swindon Town are set to sign midfielder Michael Doughty on a permanent deal from League One side Peterborough United, BBC Wiltshire understands.

The 25-year-old previously had two loan spells at the County Ground in 2015-16 and 2016-17.

Doughty came through Queens Park Rangers' youth system and also spent time on loan on Crawley, Aldershot, St Johnstone, Stevenage and Gillingham.

He joined Peterborough in June 2017 and has made 42 appearances for the club.

