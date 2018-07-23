David Luiz surprises Chelsea fan at family barbecue during Australia tour
David Luiz made a young Chelsea fan's wish come true by turning up to his family barbecue in Perth, Western Australia.
Hudson McCarthy heard the Blues were coming to his hometown on their pre-season tour of Australia, so he posted a video message on social media inviting them round to his house.
Luiz decided it was an offer he couldn't refuse and brought along team-mates Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ethan Ampadu for the ride.
The players had a kick-about in the garden before sitting down for dinner with the four-year-old and his family.
Bakayoko and Ampadu presented Hudson with a free shirt and a trip to watch Monday's friendly with Perth Glory, while defender Luiz offered a more personal gift to the young fan.
"Tomorrow, I'm going to score for you. Now that's a real gift," joked the Brazilian, before the pair decided on their own unique goal celebration.
Luiz hasn't scored since October 2017 but it's the sentiment that counts, right?