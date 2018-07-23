Ellis Harrison: Ipswich Town sign Bristol Rovers striker for reported £750,000

Ellis Harrison scored 14 goals in 49 appearances in all competitions for Bristol Rovers last season

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of Bristol Rovers striker Ellis Harrison for a reported £750,000.

The 24-year-old Welshman joins on a two-year deal and becomes manager Paul Hurst's fourth summer signing since taking charge at Portman Road.

Rovers and Ipswich agreed a fee on Monday as Harrison did not travel on the club's pre-season tour of the Netherlands.

"He gives us something different at the top end of the pitch," Hurst said.

"He's athletic, leads the line well. He has a good work ethic, good mobility and has a good leap on him."

Harrison made 206 appearances, scoring 49 goals in all competitions during his time at the Memorial Stadium.

