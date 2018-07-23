Richarlison: Everton medical for Watford forward before £50m move

Richarlison scored five goals in 41 appearances for Watford during the 2017-18 season - including against Everton at Goodison Park in November

Everton hope to sign Watford's Brazilian forward Richarlison within 24 hours in a deal that could eventually be worth £50m.

The 21-year-old was having a medical with the Goodison Park club on Monday.

Toffees boss Marco Silva signed Richarlison for £11.5m from Fluminese in August 2017 when he was in charge at Vicarage Road, after the player had impressed in the Under-20 World Cup.

He scored five goals in his first 12 Premier League matches.

Richarlison has not netted since November, but Silva has been keen to bring him to Everton since he succeeded the sacked Sam Allardyce on 31 May.

Everton's record signing is Gylfi Sigurdsson, who joined from Swansea in August 2017 for £45m.