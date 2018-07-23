Christian Pulisic: Dortmund star poses with young fan being dragged off by security

Pulisic has scored 12 goals in 97 Bundesliga appearances since joining Dortmund in 2015

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic stopped security guards from dragging away a young fan who had run on to the pitch for a selfie after the club's pre-season win over Liverpool.

The 19-year-old USA international was being interviewed after the final whistle when he spotted the supporter, who had his name printed on the back of his shirt, being restrained.

He intervened and posed for a picture before the youngster was escorted away.

Pulisic scored twice in a 3-1 victory.

He equalised with a 66th-minute penalty before making it 2-1 in the 89th minute.

Defender Virgil van Dijk's first-half header had put Jurgen Klopp's side on course for a fourth win in five pre-season games in the International Champions Cup fixture in Charlotte, North Carolina.

But after Pulisic's double, Jacob Bruun Larsen rounded off the scoring for the Germans in added time.