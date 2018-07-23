Europa League - Qualifying Second Round - 1st Leg
Olimpija Ljubljana19:00Crusaders
Venue: Stadion Stozice

Olimpija Ljubljana v Crusaders

Sean Ward
Sean Ward is available again for Crusaders after returning from honeymoon

BBC coverage

How to follow:
Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Sean Ward believes Crusaders have a very good chance of beating Olimpija Ljubljana in their Europa League second round qualifier.

He admitted the Crues are underdogs against the Slovenians, but that they have enough strength to make it through to the third qualifier round.

Stephen Baxter's men take on Ljubljana in the away leg on Thursday, with the return tie at Seaview on 5 August.

"We expect to play large parts of the game without the ball," said Ward.

"Ljubljana are littered with very talented players who are strong, fit and technically very good.

"They are not as good as Ludogorets (who beat Crusaders 9-0 on aggregate in the Champions League first round qualifier) but they've retained their domestic league and have a much bigger budget than us.

"However, while we of course are the underdogs, we stand a very good chance of progressing."

Full-time switch helping with European quest

Ward returns to the Crusaders squad for the trip to Slovenia after missing both games against Ludogorets as he was on honeymoon.

Captain Colin Coates is also available again for the Crues after being on a family holiday while the Champions League games were played.

Former Linfield and Glentoran full-back Ward believes the north Belfast club's switch to a more full-time structure this summer will help in their quest to reach the third qualifier round.

"One of the biggest plusses of the club making the move into full-time is that the manager is able to dedicate so much of his time to video analysis," he explained.

"He is looking at opponents and working out how we can get some joy against them.

"Our plan is to keep things tight in the away leg, take whatever chances come our way and ensure we keep the tie alive before coming back to Seaview."

Matthew Snoddy
Ludogorets were much too strong for the Crues in the Champions League

Moving on from defeat to Ludogorets

Suffering such a heavy defeat to Ludogorets will have been a challenging experience for the Crusaders squad, particularly the 7-0 first-leg loss.

However, Ward insisted that the players are realistic about the result and are now firmly focused on progressing in the Europa League.

"Nobody enjoys being beaten 9-0 on aggregate and the players were extremely disappointed with how they performed in the first leg," he added.

"But you have to be realistic and hold your hand up when you've played against such a quality side.

"That game is done now and we have moved on. "

Jordan Owens will miss Thursday's match with the hamstring injury he picked up in the second leg against Lodogorets.

If the Crues get through against Ljubljana they will play the losers of the Champions League tie between BATE Borisov and HJK Helsinki in the next round.

Find out more

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 26th July 2018

  • Olimpija LjubljanaOlimpija Ljubljana19:00CrusadersCrusaders
  • FC UfaFC Ufa15:00DomzaleDomzale
  • VentspilsVentspils15:45BordeauxBordeaux
  • Kairat AlmatyKairat Almaty16:00AZ AlkmaarAZ Alkmaar
  • Spartaks JurmalaSpartaks Jurmala16:00La FioritaLa Fiorita
  • Tobol KostanayTobol Kostanay16:00PyunikPyunik
  • Viitorul ConstantaViitorul Constanta16:00VitesseVitesse
  • Rudar VelenjeRudar Velenje16:30Steaua BucharestSteaua Bucharest
  • Balzan FCBalzan FC17:00Slovan BratislavaSlovan Bratislava
  • Chikhura SachkhereChikhura Sachkhere17:00NK MariborNK Maribor
  • Hapoel HaifaHapoel Haifa17:00FH HafnarfjördurFH Hafnarfjördur
  • Torpedo KutaisiTorpedo Kutaisi17:00Víkingur GøtaVíkingur Gøta

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Villarreal6321106411
2FC Astana6312107310
3Slavia Prague62226608
4Maccabi Tel-Aviv611418-74

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dynamo Kiev6411159613
2Partizan Belgrade622289-18
3Young Boys613278-16
4Skenderbeu6123610-45

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sporting Braga631298110
2Ludogorets62317529
3Istanbul Basaksehir622278-18
4Hoffenheim6123810-25

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1AC Milan6321136711
2AEK Athens61506518
3HNK Rijeka62131112-17
4Austria Vienna6123916-75

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Atalanta64201441014
2Lyon6321114711
3Everton6114715-84
4Apollon Limassol6033514-93

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lokomotiv Moscow632194511
2FC Copenhagen62317349
3Sheriff Tiraspol62314409
4Zlín6024110-92

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Viktoria Plzen6402138512
2Steaua Bucharest631297210
3Lugano6303911-29
4Hapoel Be'er Sheva6114510-54

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal64111441013
2Red Star Belgrade62313219
3Köln620478-16
4BATE Borisov6123616-105

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Salzburg633071612
2Marseille62224408
3Konyaspor613246-26
4Vitória Guimarães612359-45

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ath Bilbao632185311
2Östersunds FK632184411
3Zorya Luhansk620439-66
4Hertha Berlin612367-15

K

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Lazio6411127513
2Nice630312759
3SV Zulte Waregem6213813-57
4Vitesse6123510-55

L

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Zenit St Petersburg65101751216
2Real Sociedad64021661012
3Rosenborg6123611-55
4Vardar6015320-171
View full Europa League tables

Top Stories

Related to this story