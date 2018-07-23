Olimpija Ljubljana v Crusaders

Sean Ward is available again for Crusaders after returning from honeymoon

Sean Ward believes Crusaders have a very good chance of beating Olimpija Ljubljana in their Europa League second round qualifier.

He admitted the Crues are underdogs against the Slovenians, but that they have enough strength to make it through to the third qualifier round.

Stephen Baxter's men take on Ljubljana in the away leg on Thursday, with the return tie at Seaview on 5 August.

"We expect to play large parts of the game without the ball," said Ward.

"Ljubljana are littered with very talented players who are strong, fit and technically very good.

"They are not as good as Ludogorets (who beat Crusaders 9-0 on aggregate in the Champions League first round qualifier) but they've retained their domestic league and have a much bigger budget than us.

"However, while we of course are the underdogs, we stand a very good chance of progressing."

Full-time switch helping with European quest

Ward returns to the Crusaders squad for the trip to Slovenia after missing both games against Ludogorets as he was on honeymoon.

Captain Colin Coates is also available again for the Crues after being on a family holiday while the Champions League games were played.

Former Linfield and Glentoran full-back Ward believes the north Belfast club's switch to a more full-time structure this summer will help in their quest to reach the third qualifier round.

"One of the biggest plusses of the club making the move into full-time is that the manager is able to dedicate so much of his time to video analysis," he explained.

"He is looking at opponents and working out how we can get some joy against them.

"Our plan is to keep things tight in the away leg, take whatever chances come our way and ensure we keep the tie alive before coming back to Seaview."

Ludogorets were much too strong for the Crues in the Champions League

Moving on from defeat to Ludogorets

Suffering such a heavy defeat to Ludogorets will have been a challenging experience for the Crusaders squad, particularly the 7-0 first-leg loss.

However, Ward insisted that the players are realistic about the result and are now firmly focused on progressing in the Europa League.

"Nobody enjoys being beaten 9-0 on aggregate and the players were extremely disappointed with how they performed in the first leg," he added.

"But you have to be realistic and hold your hand up when you've played against such a quality side.

"That game is done now and we have moved on. "

Jordan Owens will miss Thursday's match with the hamstring injury he picked up in the second leg against Lodogorets.

If the Crues get through against Ljubljana they will play the losers of the Champions League tie between BATE Borisov and HJK Helsinki in the next round.