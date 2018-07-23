Europa League qualifiers: Crusaders could face BATE Borisov or HJK Helsinki

Crusaders were heavily beaten by Ludogorets Razgrad in the Champions League

Crusaders will face BATE Borisov or HJK Helsinki if they reach the Europa League third qualifier round.

Monday's draw means the Crues would play the loser of the Champions second round tie between the Belarusian and Finnish sides.

Crusaders must first get past Olympija Ljubljana in their Europa League second round qualifier.

They play the first leg in Slovenia on Thursday, with the return leg at Seaview on 2 August.

The Irish Premiership champions are in the Europa League after losing their Champions League first round qualifier to Ludogorets Razgrad.

Stephen Baxter's men lost 9-0 on aggregate to the Bulgarians, suffering a 7-0 defeat in the away league before losing 2-0 in last week's home leg.

League of Ireland Premier Division side Cork City, meanwhile, could be in line for a Europa League third round qualifier clash with Celtic.

Monday's draw means they will play the losers of the second round tie between the Scottish giants and Rosenborg of Norway.

Dundalk will play the loser of Ajax and Sturm Graz if they can get past AEK Larnaca of Cyprus.