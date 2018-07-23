Izzy Christiansen: Manchester City Women midfielder completes Lyon move

Izzy Christiansen won the FA Cup with Birmingham in 2012 before joining Manchester City two years later

England midfielder Izzy Christiansen has joined European champions Olympique Lyon from Manchester City Women.

The 26-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the French club and will link up again with England and former City team-mate Lucy Bronze.

Bronze joined Lyon in 2017 and helped them win a third successive Champions League title in May.

Christiansen and Bronze were both members of the England squad that reached the Euro 2017 semi-finals.

"I cannot wait to start with my new team. It is a great club, champions of France and Europe," she told the Lyon website.

"I am very proud to join this club. I have come to OL to win titles, progress and have fun. "

Lyon will meet Manchester City in Miami on Thursday, 26 July in the new Women's International Champions Cup pre-season event - a repeat of last season's Women's Champions League semi-final.