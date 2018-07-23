Motherwell's Alan Burrows and Dundee's John Nelms elected to SPFL board

From the section

Motherwell chief Alan Burrows has been elected to the SPFL board

Motherwell chief executive Alan Burrows and Dundee managing director John Nelms have been elected to the Scottish Professional Football League board.

Celtic chief executive Peter Lawwell returns to the the board for the 2018/19 season.

The trio replace Stewart Robertson of Rangers, Hearts owner Ann Budge and Hamilton chairman Les Gray.

Morton chief executive Warren Hawke and Falkirk's Martin Ritchie are the board's Championship representatives.

Stranraer's Iain Dougan represents the interests of the clubs from Leagues One and Two.

They will serve on the board alongside SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster, chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey.