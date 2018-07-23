Mayumi Pacheco: Reading Women sign former Doncaster Rovers Belles left-back

Mayumi Pacheco began her career at Liverpool before joining Doncaster

Former Doncaster Rovers Belles left-back Mayumi Pacheco has signed for Reading Women.

The 19-year-old helped the Belles win the Women's Super League Two title last season and has also represented England at under-17 and under-19 level.

"I'm really excited to be back in a WSL One side," she said. "I think Reading are going in the right direction with them finishing fourth last season."

Pacheco started at Liverpool before joining Doncaster, initially on loan.