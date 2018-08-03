Irish Premiership: What makes the Irish League that little bit different?

Media playback is not supported on this device Reasons to follow the Irish Premiership

In years to come, when the current cast of Irish League stars have hung up their boots, how they will everyone reflect on the 2017-18 season?

No doubt David Cushley, who scored Crusaders' dramatic winner on the final day to ensure their title success, will ensure everyone in his extended family circle is well acquainted with the video footage of his significant contribution.

Discussing the campaign just past may well be outlawed among fans of relegated Ballinamallard while, in Coleraine, they will probably reflect on how they failed to win the league despite losing just once all season - surely something of a record.

What about the neutrals among us? I imagine we will look back with delight at a season which served up its fair share of twists and turns right up until the end.

Despite having its critics, the Irish Premiership can justifiably claim to be in a good place these days with genuine competition and increasing attendances.

From Saturday we get to do it all again and wait with interest to see how the story of this season's league championship will unfold.

Here are some of the reasons which make local football's top flight just that little bit different.

#IrishLeagueBehaviour

This is, without question, Twitter's most enjoyable hashtag when it comes to local football.

It's a constant stream of self-deprecating brilliance celebrating the quirkier happenings within the league.

Player-manager Gary Hamilton sitting on a wall beside fans having been sent off. True Irish League Behaviour.

Former Warrenpoint manager Matthew Tipton bringing himself on in the closing stages of a cup tie and getting sent off having been booked twice in the space of three minutes, leaving his team with 10 men in extra-time, was textbook Irish League Behaviour.

As was the Josh Robinson saga, when Linfield and Crusaders both announced the signing of the same player on the same day.

The imperfections are all part of the fun, though.

Portadown took the step of ruling themselves out of he race for Josh Robinson's signature, to avoid further confusion.

Young talent

Far from being a deterrent, one of the most endearing things about the Irish League is that it is a million miles away from the cash-heavy world of the Premier League.

The players are usually juggling their football commitments with day jobs and there is no detachment from normal everyday life.

Every so often though, a player emerges and it quickly becomes clear that they have the raw talent to make a name for themselves on a bigger stage.

Euro 2016 hero Gareth McAuley enjoyed spells with Crusaders and Coleraine before moving across the water

Those who succeed in sealing a move 'across the water' are generally met with universal goodwill from players and fans from across the league.

Stuart Dallas and Liam Boyce are recent examples, while Paul Smyth secured QPR's Young Player of the Year Award last season, having moved from Linfield 12 months ago.

The spotlight now falls on Gavin Whyte as he begins life at Oxford United. Irish League fans will continue to watch his progress with keen interest.

Community spirit

With Storm Ophelia and three bouts of snow having already descended on Northern Ireland during the course of last season, another round of freezing conditions hit the country - and the local sporting fixture list - in early March.

Glenavon had an Irish Cup quarter-final scheduled and when the weather threatened to delay the tie, some fans intervened by bringing their cars onto the pitch to help melt the snow.

The game was given the go-ahead - although the Lurgan Blues proceeded to find themselves on the wrong end of a shock defeat at the hands of Championship side Loughgall.

This is just one example of how much the fans care about their local clubs.

For many supporters, their clubs represent to them much more than a football team - their club is their community, their chance to forge lasting friendships and cement existing family ties.

The sympathy shown by supporters of teams across the league in the aftermath of the passing of Cliftonville stalwart Freddie Jardine and Crusaders' tea-lady Madge Hunter, both of whom devoted over half a century of service to their clubs, emphasised the unity and community spirit which can transcend even the most bitter club rivalries in difficult circumstances.