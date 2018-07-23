Malcom: Roma agree deal to sign Bordeaux winger
Roma have agreed a deal to sign Brazilian winger Malcom from Bordeaux for a reported £32m fee.
The 21-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League, with Arsenal, Everton and Tottenham said to be interested in signing him.
But he will now move to Serie A pending a medical and agreeing personal terms.
Roma, who finished third in the league last season, have made 12 signings so far this summer, but sold goalkeeper Alisson to Liverpool for £66.8m.
They also sold midfielder Radja Nainggolan to rivals Inter Milan for £21m, plus two players.
Among their high-profile recruits are Argentine midfielder Javier Pastore from Paris St-Germain, and Dutch teenager Justin Kluivert from Ajax.