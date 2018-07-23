Diego Rico: Bournemouth agree fee with Leganes for full-back

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Diego Rico
Rico has made 58 appearances for Leganes since joining in 2016

Bournemouth have agreed a deal to sign full-back Diego Rico from La Liga side Leganes for £10.7m.

Borussia Dortmund were also keen on the 25-year-old Spaniard, but it is understood he has chosen to join Eddie Howe's side on a four-year contract.

The deal is subject to personal terms being agreed and a medical, with Rico due in the UK in the next 24 hours.

Rico has played 58 times for Leganes since joining the club from Real Zaragoza in 2016.

