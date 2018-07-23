Josh Laurent: Shrewsbury Town sign Wigan Athletic midfielder

Josh Laurent scored his one Wigan goal in an EFL Cup tie against Blackpool

Shrewsbury Town have signed midfielder Josh Laurent from Wigan Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

Laurent spent much of last season on loan at Bury, where he played 22 games and scored one goal, but only made four appearances in 18 months at Wigan.

The 22-year-old, who has also had stints at Braintree, Brentford, Newport and Hartlepool after leaving QPR, was a long-term target of boss John Askey.

"The gaffer and the club have shown how much they want me," Laurent said.

"When you are wanted it makes you want to come here, work extra hard and give back the faith and the trust that's been given to you."

