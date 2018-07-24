Kilmarnock 'have enough goals without Kris Boyd', says Steve Clarke

In his first outing of the season, Kilmarnock's Kris Boyd scored a hat-trick in under 30 minutes

Manager Steve Clarke insists Kilmarnock are not over-reliant on the goalscoring prowess of veteran striker Kris Boyd.

The 34-year-old bagged a 22-minute hat-trick off the bench as Killie came from behind to beat Dumbarton 4-2 in Saturday's Scottish League Cup match.

In their opening game of the season, which Boyd missed through injury, Clarke's side drew 0-0 with St Mirren.

"I think I have got enough in the squad that if Kris is not playing we can still get results," Clarke said.

Boyd, who turns 35 next month, was the Scottish Premiership's leading marksman last term, netting 18 goals.

Killie ended the season fifth in the top-flight table, and Clarke has backed the former Scotland forward to continue delivering.

"That (how long Boyd plays for) is down to Kris and how much he wants to keep going," Clarke said. "At the moment, since I came to the club, he has shown a great hunger and great desire to be involved every week.

"He very rarely misses a training session so it will really come down to how long he wants to keep pushing himself to be out there and performing every week.

"Every team throughout football, in any league or any division in the world, there are always three or four key players in any team.

"Kris is certainly one of the key three or four players in our team."

Meanwhile, Clarke confirmed Stuart Findlay and Greg Taylor are unlikely to face Spartans in Tuesday's League Cup Group H tie after both suffered head injuries in the win over Dumbarton.

Killie sit second in the group with four points from two matches, a point behind the third-tier Sons.