BBC Sport - Super Cup NI: County Londonderry stun Manchester United
Watch: Co. Londonderry stun Manchester United
- From the section Irish
Lee Harkin scores two wonderful goals as County Londonderry claim a 2-1 victory over Manchester United in the Junior section of the Super Cup NI.
Harkin, 15, opened the scoring inside the opening minute with a sublime chip and repeated the feat in the second half to seal a famous victory.
The win was perhaps even sweeter for Co. Londonderry manager, and avid Manchester United fan, Martin Smith given he is a season ticket holder at Old Trafford.