Ryan McGivern: Linfield sign NI defender

McGivern's most recent international cap came in a friendly defeat to Croatia in November 2016

Linfield have secured the services of experienced Northern Ireland international Ryan McGivern.

The defender joins the Windsor Park side on a three-year deal having left League Two club Swindon in June.

The former Hibernian player has 25 international caps and last appeared for Northern Ireland in 2016.

McGivern, who can play at left back or in central defence, spent five years at Manchester City between 2008 and 2013.

"He's a player I know well having played with him at international level," Linfield manager David Healy told the club website.

"He will give us added quality and steel across the back line."

Newry native McGivern, 28, made his international debut in 2008 and featured twice in Northern Ireland's successful Euro 2016 qualifying campaign.

Linfield endured a disappointing season last year, failing to defend either the Premiership or the Irish Cup.

The Blues begin the new season away to Glenavon on 4 August.