Scottish Gossip: Murrayfield, Hampden, SFA, Celtic, McGinn, Rangers, Hearts

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

The SFA could pay twice as much to rent Murrayfield as they currently pay to lease Hampden. Scottish football's governing body is considering qutting the national stadium in Glasgow and relocating cup finals and internationals to Edinburgh from 2020. (Daily Mail)

Moussa Dembele is a major doubt for Celtic's Champions League clash with Rosenborg. The French striker could miss out on Wednesday's first leg with a hamstring problem. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-Celtic star Kris Commons has urged his old side not to "drag out" their pursuit of Hibernian midfielder John McGinn and to just "go and get him". Hibs have reportedly rejected three Celtic bids for the Scotland international. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Another former Parkhead player, the Norwegian Vidar Riseth, believes any hopes Rosenborg had of eliminating Celtic from Champions League qualifying disappeared when they dismissed their coach Kare Ingebrigsten on Thursday. (The Times)

However, the former Hoops and Rosenborg striker Harald Brattbakk expects the Norwegian champions to rouse themselves from their in-house dispute and will be ready for Celtic. (The Herald)

Last season's turf war between Brendan Rodgers and Craig Levein took a fresh twist when the SPFL booted out a bid to regulate the length of all top-flight pitches. (Daily Record)

Rangers fans have been told to expect the unexpected from new striker Umar Sadiq. "With Umar I'd think, 'This is unbelievably bad', then 10 seconds later he'd produce a world-class moment', said his former NAC Breda boss Stijn Vreven. (Daily Record)

Harald Brattbakk's final-day goal against St Johnstone clinched the title for Celtic in 1998

Burnley midfielder Jack Cork says his team have landed the toughest Europa League qualifying draw after being paired with Aberdeen. (The Herald - print edition)

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson insists he has no problem with Salford City despite angering their co-owner Gary Neville. Neville claimed Robinson lacked etiquette for publicly discussing his side's transfer business last week, but the 'Well boss says he has nothing but admiration for the non-league side. (The Scotsman)

Craig Levein, the Hearts manager, says his club will be going "all out" to to salvage their place in the League Cup after the club were given a two-point penalty for fielding an ineligible player. (The Times)

Ex-Hibs midfielder Dylan McGeouch hopes his summer move to Sunderland will boost his international chances following his Scotland debut against Peru in May. (Daily Mail - print edition)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clark has described veteran forward Kris Boyd as the perfect role model for aspiring poachers. Boyd, 34, netted a hat-trick against Dumbarton in the League Cup on Saturday. (The Times)

OTHER GOSSIP

American Ryan Martin insists he'll put up a fight before he enters the ring with Josh Taylor - to ensure their World Boxing Super Series quarter-final does not take place in Scotland. (Daily Mail - print edition)