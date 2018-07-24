Playing away to Cork was 'cruelty to my players' - Shiels

Derry were 2-0 down at half-time to Cork before eventually losing 5-0

Kenny Shiels has described the decision to schedule Derry City's visit to Cork City four days after their European tie in Minsk as "cruelty to my players".

The Candystripes suffered a 5-0 defeat by the reigning Premier Division champions at Turner's Cross on Monday.

It followed Derry's shock 2-1 victory away to Dinamo Minsk in the Europa League on Thursday.

"We've travelled all the way home (from Minsk) and all the way to Cork. It's a disgrace," said Derry manager Shiels.

"It's bang out of order to have this fixture in the same week as the two teams are playing in Europe - it's cruelty to my players.

"My players couldn't even walk on to the pitch. They were on their knees - it was pure fitness that won the match.

"Next season in the same week as the European matches, will Derry be at home to Cork? No they won't, because that would be unfair.

"It's the longest journey in the league so in the week of the European fixtures, why were Cork playing Derry?"

Shiels had voiced his displeasure that the game was taking place so soon after the European trip, which ended in Derry going out of the Europa League on a 3-2 aggregate scoreline.

The defeat by Cork was a sixth loss in eight league matches for the Candystripes and also means they have won just once at Turner's Cross in 27 attempts.

They will return to home action at the Brandywell on Friday night when they host St Pat's Athletic.