Fabri: Fulham sign goalkeeper from Besiktas on three-year deal

Fabri was part of the Besiktas team beaten 8-1 on aggregate by Bayern Munich in the Champions League last 16 in 2017-18

Premier League newcomers Fulham have signed Spanish goalkeeper Fabri from Besiktas on a three-year deal for a reported £5m fee.

Fabri, 30, worked with Fulham goalkeeping coach Jose Sambade Carreira at Deportivo La Coruna.

Marcus Bettinelli was Fulham's first-choice keeper for the second half of last season, while back-up David Button joined Brighton last week.

"I'm happy to have the opportunity to be in the Premier League," said Fabri.

Fabri helped Besiktas win the 2017 Turkish Super Lig title, and last season conceded just 30 goals in 34 league appearances as they finished fourth.

He also took his number of Champions League appearances to 11 after helping Besiktas reach the last 16.

Fulham have an option to extend Fabri's contract by a further 12 months.