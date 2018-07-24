Marc Wilson: Bolton Wanderers sign former Sunderland midfielder

Marc Wilson made 21 Championship appearances for Sunderland last season

Bolton Wanderers have signed midfielder Marc Wilson on a one-year deal following his release by Sunderland.

The 30-year-old started his senior career with Portsmouth before moving to Stoke City, where he spent six years and made 177 appearances.

"It's good to be here. I spoke to the manager a while back and he was really positive," he told the Bolton website.

"I think for me personally it is a good chance to get playing football again and to help the club to do well."

The Republic of Ireland international left Stoke to join Bournemouth in 2016 but only played three games before a loan spell with West Bromwich Albion.

He later joined the Black Cats on a free transfer in August 2017 and made 22 appearances last season as they were relegated to League One.

