Tom Ince: Stoke City sign Huddersfield winger for initial £10m fee

Tom Ince scored twice in 33 Premier League appearances in his one season at Huddersfield

Stoke City have signed winger Tom Ince from Huddersfield Town for an initial fee of £10m, which could rise to £12m.

The 26-year-old has agreed a four-year contract with the Championship club and is Gary Rowett's fifth signing since he took charge of the Potters in May.

Ince previously played under Rowett at Derby, before the son of former England star Paul joined Huddersfield in 2017.

"I've had the fortune to work with Tom before and he's a terrifically talented player," Rowett told Stoke's website.

"He's very strong technically and can play anywhere across the front three, but he's particularly good from the right-hand side. His record in the Championship speaks for itself."

Former Liverpool trainee Ince, whose previous clubs include Blackpool and Hull City, had two years left on his deal with the Terriers.

He scored 37 goals in 105 league appearances for Derby between February 2015 and July 2017, having initially joined the Rams on loan from Hull.

