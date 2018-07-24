Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes makes Best Fifa Women's Coach shortlist

Emma Hayes (left) led Chelsea Women to a league and cup double last season

Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes has been named on the shortlist for the Best Fifa Women's Coach award.

Last season the 41-year-old led Chelsea to an FA Cup and Women's Super League double which was confirmed just days before she gave birth to a baby boy.

She is joined on the shortlist by former Blues coach Mark Parsons, now in charge of US side Portland Thorns.

Voting for the award closes at midnight on 10 August, while the awards ceremony takes place in London on 24 September.

The 10 nominations were determined by a Fifa panel of experts that included former US star Mia Hamm.