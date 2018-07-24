Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes makes Best Fifa Women's Coach shortlist
Chelsea Women coach Emma Hayes has been named on the shortlist for the Best Fifa Women's Coach award.
Last season the 41-year-old led Chelsea to an FA Cup and Women's Super League double which was confirmed just days before she gave birth to a baby boy.
She is joined on the shortlist by former Blues coach Mark Parsons, now in charge of US side Portland Thorns.
Voting for the award closes at midnight on 10 August, while the awards ceremony takes place in London on 24 September.
The 10 nominations were determined by a Fifa panel of experts that included former US star Mia Hamm.
- Emma Hayes (Eng) - Chelsea Ladies
- Stephan Lerch (Ger) - VfL Wolfsburg
- Mark Parsons (Eng) - Portland Thorns
- Reynald Pedros (Fra) - Olympique Lyonnais
- Alen Stajcic (Aus) - Australia national team
- Asako Takakura (Jpn) - Japan national team
- Vadao (Brz) - Brazil national team
- Jorge Vilda (Spa) - Spain national team
- Martina Voss-Tecklenburg (Ger) - Switzerland national team
- Sarina Wiegman (Ned) - Netherlands national team