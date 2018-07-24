Celtic v Rosenborg

Odsonne Edouard is fit after picking up a knee injury in last week's win over Alashkert

Celtic will need "patience" and "speed" to overcome Rosenborg in the second round of Champions League qualifying, says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Scottish champions beat Norway's title winners 1-0 on aggregate last season, thanks to James Forrest's goal in the second leg in Trondheim.

Rosenborg sacked Kare Ingebrigsten last week but Rodgers does not expect them to alter their 4-3-3 formation.

"They are talented. We expect them to play the same style," said Rodgers.

"It's always going to be a test. Defensively, they are very compact, well organised, they don't give you much space between the lines and they play with good width.

"We've got a bit of experience at this level now. It doesn't make it any easier but it allows you to play with a calmness.

"This period of the season is always tough. Managers and players are expected to be in full flow within one to two weeks, which is unrealistic. But we have to try to find a way."

AEK Athens await the winners in the third qualifying round, with the losers going on to meet Cork City in the Europa League.

Rosenborg are midway through their domestic season and Ingebrigsten's exit - and the appointment of interim boss Rini Coolen - led to reports of player unrest.

Rodgers admitted he was "surprised" by the decision but was unsure how it might affect his team.

"It can work one of two ways," the Celtic manager said. "It can either galvanise the team or it can have a negative effect.

"But our concentration is very much on ourselves to do our own job and we will look to do that over the two legs."

Celtic will be without the pace of Moussa Dembele, who misses both legs with a hamstring injury, but fellow striker Odsonne Edouard has recovered from a knee knock.

Central defender Jozo Simunovic is suspended after being sent off against Alashkert last week.

Leigh Griffiths, Jonny Hayes and Marvin Compper are not fit enough to be considered, but Tom Rogic and Cristian Gamboa are back in contention after playing at the World Cup.

Sweden defender Mikael Lustig only returned on Monday, while Dedryck Boyata of Belgium is not yet back in Glasgow.