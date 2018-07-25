Hibernian v Asteras Tripolis

New signing Stevie Mallan scored four of Hibernian's 12 goals in their first-round victories over NSI Runavik

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon has a full squad at his disposal for the Europa League second qualifying round visit of Asteras Tripolis.

Lennon says John McGinn will play amid transfer interest in the Scotland midfielder from Celtic.

After the sale of Simon Murray, Hibs have only two senior strikers in Florian Kamberi and Oli Shaw.

Asteras Tripolis finished fifth the Greek Superleague and have not played a competitive match since early May.

The visitors have twice qualified for the Europa League group stage - in the 2014-15 and 2015-16 campaigns.

Hibs progressed to the second round by beating Faroese NSI Runavik 12-5 on aggregate in a tumultuous two-legged affair.

The winners will play Norway's Molde or Albanians Laci in the third round.

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "We've watched them a lot. We know they've got a bit of pedigree in this tournament. They've played in the group stage two or three times in the last four or five years.

"They finished the season very strongly, as we did. They've got a big squad. Tactically, they're very well set-up, they're a smart team, so it's a very difficult tie for us.

"I would imagine they're favourites because we have very little pedigree at this level. They have got a lot more experience. However, it's their first competitive game and any advantage we can take, we can try and maximise.

"We'll need to be patient and try not to get emotional in the game. It's a different culture of football, the referee might see the game differently from British referees.

"It's a huge step up [from Runavik]. This is a smart team. They're a big, physical team as well, so it's a really good test for us.

"If we could negotiate this tie, it all of a sudden becomes very, very exciting for everyone involved. I want the players to have that, I want them to be in that situation.

"It's important for their own personal development to see different styles and different opposition and if you can prevail, it opens up the whole season for you."