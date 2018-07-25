NK Osijek v Rangers

Rangers beat Macedonians Shkupi in the opening round of Europa League qualifiers

BBC coverage

How to follow: Updates on BBC Radio Scotland; text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website

Lassana Coulibaly and Ryan Kent could make their debuts when Rangers take on Osijek in Thursday night's Europa League second qualifying round.

However, Umar Sadiq is not yet fit enough.

Scott Arfield, Declan John, Lee Wallace, Jordan Rossiter and Graham Dorrans are out, while Lee Hodson is not registered in the squad.

Georgia's Chikhura Sachkhere or Slovenians Maribor await the winners of the tie in the next round.

Last season was the furthest Osijek have ever gone in European competition; knocking out PSV Eindhoven before losing in the play-off round to Austria Vienna.

They were 3-1 winners on aggregate over Romanian side Petroclub Hincesti.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard: "Our preparations have gone really well. We have analysed what we did well in our previous games and what we need to improve.

"We have studied Osijek a lot. We have analysed their manager, their strengths, their weaknesses and we feel we have prepared well and the players have been well briefed."

Osijek defender Stjepan Radeljic: "We will be fully prepared for the upcoming match and we will certainly do our best to achieve the best result. We will need it for next week and return to Glasgow.

"I think we can do enough."