Scottish League Cup - Group D
Peterhead0Dundee2

Peterhead v Dundee

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 16HomeBooked at 65mins
  • 4Eadie
  • 2Brown
  • 7Stevenson
  • 12Norris
  • 6Ferry
  • 10Leitch
  • 11McLean
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyleat 56'minutes
  • 14Kavanagh

Substitutes

  • 8Brown
  • 15Buxton
  • 17MacDonald
  • 19McCracken
  • 21Gibson
  • 99Lyle

Dundee

  • 12Parish
  • 27Curran
  • 4Caulker
  • 24Meekings
  • 2Kerr
  • 10NgwatalaBooked at 21mins
  • 22Madianga
  • 18McGowan
  • 11Mendy
  • 9MoussaSubstituted forWightonat 70'minutes
  • 28Spence

Substitutes

  • 1Hamilton
  • 6O'Dea
  • 29Haber
  • 33Wighton
  • 43Rice
  • 46Henvey
  • 47Lambert
Referee:
Euan Anderson
Attendance:
934

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamDundee
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home8
Away17
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 0, Dundee 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Dundee 2.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 0, Dundee 2. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Wighton.

Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).

Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Attempt saved. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Karl Madianga (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Sofien Moussa.

Attempt missed. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Callum Home (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Callum Home (Peterhead).

Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Jesse Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).

Sofien Moussa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).

Attempt blocked. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

