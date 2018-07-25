Match ends, Peterhead 0, Dundee 2.
Peterhead v Dundee
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 16HomeBooked at 65mins
- 4Eadie
- 2Brown
- 7Stevenson
- 12Norris
- 6Ferry
- 10Leitch
- 11McLean
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forLyleat 56'minutes
- 14Kavanagh
Substitutes
- 8Brown
- 15Buxton
- 17MacDonald
- 19McCracken
- 21Gibson
- 99Lyle
Dundee
- 12Parish
- 27Curran
- 4Caulker
- 24Meekings
- 2Kerr
- 10NgwatalaBooked at 21mins
- 22Madianga
- 18McGowan
- 11Mendy
- 9MoussaSubstituted forWightonat 70'minutes
- 28Spence
Substitutes
- 1Hamilton
- 6O'Dea
- 29Haber
- 33Wighton
- 43Rice
- 46Henvey
- 47Lambert
- Referee:
- Euan Anderson
- Attendance:
- 934
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away17
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home15
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 0, Dundee 2.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 0, Dundee 2. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Craig Wighton.
Attempt missed. Russell McLean (Peterhead) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Paul McGowan (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Craig Wighton (Dundee) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Cammy Kerr.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Josh Meekings (Dundee).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Attempt saved. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Attempt missed. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Cameron Eadie (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee).
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Craig Wighton (Dundee) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Karl Madianga (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Jean Alassane Mendy (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Dundee. Craig Wighton replaces Sofien Moussa.
Attempt missed. Karl Madianga (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Paul McGowan (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Callum Home (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Callum Home (Peterhead).
Elton Ngwatala (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Jesse Curran (Dundee) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Attempt missed. Jesse Curran (Dundee) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Cameron Eadie (Peterhead).
Sofien Moussa (Dundee) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Lewis Spence (Dundee) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Kavanagh (Peterhead).
Attempt blocked. Sofien Moussa (Dundee) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.