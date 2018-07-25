Match ends, Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1.
Forfar Athletic v Montrose
-
- From the section Scottish Cup
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio 5 live and BBC local radio; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Forfar
- 1Muir
- 7Bain
- 5Travis
- 4MunroBooked at 50mins
- 2Meechan
- 3WhyteSubstituted forFraserat 54'minutesBooked at 57mins
- 6Reilly
- 8MacKintosh
- 11BairdSubstituted forMaloneat 90'minutes
- 10EastonBooked at 64minsSubstituted forCoupeat 90+3'minutes
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Fraser
- 14Malone
- 15Kelly
- 16Coupe
- 17Starkey
- 18Clark
- 21McCallum
Montrose
- 1Fleming
- 17Redman
- 14Dillon
- 18CampbellBooked at 74mins
- 7Webster
- 4AllanSubstituted forCavanaghat 60'minutes
- 22CreggSubstituted forSkellyat 72'minutes
- 2Masson
- 3SteevesBooked at 56mins
- 9RennieSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
- 10CampbellBooked at 26mins
Substitutes
- 6Fotheringham
- 11Ferguson
- 12MacFarlane
- 15Cavanagh
- 16Johnston
- 21Millar
- 24Skelly
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 658
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Connor Coupe replaces Dylan Easton.
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Hand ball by Danny Cavanagh (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Eddie Malone replaces John Baird.
Attempt missed. John Baird (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Andy Munro.
Attempt missed. Jamie Redman (Montrose) header from the centre of the box is too high.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Thomas Reilly.
Corner, Forfar Athletic. Conceded by Jamie Redman.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Ross Meechan.
Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Josh Skelly (Montrose) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Thomas Reilly (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Booking
Iain Campbell (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Iain Campbell (Montrose).
Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Craig Johnston replaces Martin Rennie.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Josh Skelly replaces Patrick Cregg.
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt saved. Iain Campbell (Montrose) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 3, Montrose 1. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Andrew Steeves (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, Montrose 1. Ross Campbell (Montrose) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Iain Campbell following a set piece situation.
Booking
Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Jamie Redman (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).
Terry Masson (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic).
Attempt missed. Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Danny Cavanagh replaces Matthew Allan because of an injury.
Delay in match Matthew Allan (Montrose) because of an injury.
Booking
Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Forfar Athletic).
Martin Rennie (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.