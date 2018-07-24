Fifa's best player: Harry Kane, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah & Cristiano Ronaldo head shortlist

Harry Kane won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia with six goals as England achieved their best finish since 1990

England's Harry Kane features on a 10-man shortlist for the Best Fifa Men's Player award for 2018.

Chelsea's Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne and new Juventus signing Cristiano Ronaldo are also included.

England full-back Lucy Bronze is on the shortlist for the best women's player.

Tottenham forward Kane, 24, won the Golden Boot at the World Cup in Russia with six goals as England achieved their best finish since 1990.

He went into the World Cup on the back of registering his first 30-goal haul in a Premier League season.

And Kane maintained that form at the finals, becoming the first English player to win the top scorers' prize since Gary Lineker in 1986.

Hazard, 27, won the FA Cup with Chelsea in May and then collected the Silver Ball in Russia after inspiring Belgium to third - their best World Cup finish.

Salah, 26, also enjoyed a prolific campaign. The Egyptian scored 46 times for club and country during 2017-18, helping Liverpool to the Champions League final in his first season at Anfield.

Belgium midfielder De Bruyne, 27, played a prominent role in a record-breaking season for City, who accumulated the most points and wins in a Premier League season.

It was also a landmark year for five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo. The Portuguese scored 54 goals in 54 games in all competitions, spearheading Real Madrid's triumph in the Champions League and the Fifa Club World Cup.

Voting for the award closes at midnight on 10 August, while the awards ceremony takes place in London on 24 September.

Full shortlist

Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus & Portugal

Kevin De Bruyne - Manchester City & Belgium

Antoine Griezmann - Atletico Madrid & France

Eden Hazard - Chelsea & Belgium

Harry Kane - Tottenham & England

Kylian Mbappe - Paris St-Germain & France

Lionel Messi - Barcelona & Argentina

Luka Modric - Real Madrid & Croatia

Mohamed Salah - Liverpool & Egypt

Raphael Varane - Real Madrid & France

Bronze's reward for fine season

Bronze's inclusion on the women's best player shortlist caps a fine 12-month period for the right-back.

The 26-year-old won a French league and Champions league double during her first season at Lyon after leaving Manchester City for France last August.

She is one six Lyon players nominated alongside Ada Hegerberg, Saki Kumagai, Dzsenifer Marozsan and French duo Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard.

Full shortlist