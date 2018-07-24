Dominic Telford: Bury sign Stoke City forward on two-year deal
League Two club Bury have completed the signing of forward Dominic Telford on a free transfer.
The 21-year-old joins on a two-year deal from Stoke City, having had a loan spell in League One last season at Bristol Rovers.
One of his six goals in 24 appearances came against the Shakers as Rovers won 2-1 in March at the Memorial Stadium.
"I'm really looking forward to helping Bury get back to where they belong," said Telford.
