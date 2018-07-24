David McGoldrick: Sheffield United sign free-agent striker on a one-year deal

David McGoldrick played four games, scoring once, for United's city rivals Sheffield Wednesday in 2011

Sheffield United have signed free agent David McGoldrick on an initial one-year deal, with a view to an extension.

Striker McGoldrick was most recently with Ipswich Town, scoring eight goals in 24 games before a groin injury ended his season in February.

The 30-year-old, who had a four-game loan at city rivals Wednesday in 2011, has recently played two trial matches for Chris Wilder's side.

"We only want players who strengthen us and David ticks that box," Wilder said.

"He's a great link player, has a wealth of Championship experience and he may be coming into the best years of his career."

