Oxford United: West Ham midfielder Marcus Browne joins on season-long loan

Marcus Browne can play in either midfield or attack

Oxford United have signed attacking midfielder Marcus Browne on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

The 20-year-old's only senior appearance for the Hammers to date came in a Europa League game against Astra Giurgiu in August 2016.

He also had a brief loan spell at Wigan Athletic in early 2017.

"Having spoken to (manager) Karl Robinson and seen what the club's about, this seemed like a right move for me," Browne told BBC Radio Oxford.

