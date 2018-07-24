League Cup: Hamilton Academical 4-0 Berwick, Airdrieonians 4-1 Annan

Mickel Miller (fourth right) scores his second goal on his way to a hat-trick for Hamilton Academical

Hamilton Academical and Airdrieonians both kept alive slim hopes of League Cup last-16 qualification with wins.

Mickel Miller scored a hat trick - one from the penalty spot - and Dougie Imrie added a fourth as Premiership side Hamilton thrashed Berwick Rangers.

Sean Crichton, Ryan Conroy, Darryl Duffy and Dale Carrick scored for Airdrie in a 4-1 win over Annan.

The two meet on Saturday, with any winner having to hope Livingston fail to beat pointless Berwick Rangers.

Livingston lead the group on eight points, with League One Airdrie and League Two Annan both two points back, and Hamilton two points further adrift.