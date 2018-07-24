League Cup: Ayr United 5-0 Stenhousemuir, Albion Rovers 0-2 Partick Thistle

Ayr United's Lawrence Shankland scored his second hat-trick in three games

Ayr United set up a League Cup Group E decider against Partick Thistle, as Lawrence Shankland scored his second hat-trick in three games.

Shankland's treble and a Michael Moffat double gave Ian McCall's men a 5-0 win over Stenhousemuir.

Partick Thistle also made it three wins from three with a 2-0 defeat of Albion Rovers at Cliftonhill.

Miles Storey and Aidan Fitzpatrick found the net in the second half for the Jags.

Partick Thistle host last season's League One winners at Firhill on Saturday. Both are tied on nine points, with Ayr holding the advantage on goal difference.