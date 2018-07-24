County Antrim Shield: Holders Crusaders to face Knockbreda in opener
-
- From the section Irish
Holders Crusaders will face Championship 1 club Knockbreda in the first round of this season's County Antrim Shield on 18 September.
Last season's beaten finalists Ballymena United's tie against H&W Welders will be played at a neutral venue on 19 September.
This is because Ballymena's newly-laid pitch will not be ready until October.
Cliftonville will be at home to Lisburn Distillery with Linfield hosting PSNI and Glentoran up against Queen's.
Carrick Rangers will host Larne in an East Antrim derby with Ards at home to Dundela and Ballyclare Comrades welcoming Intermediate club Newington.
Crusaders defeated Ballymena 4-2 in last season's final in January.
All the first-round games, apart from Ballymena's tie against the Welders, will be played on Tuesday, 18 September with 19:45 BST kick-offs.
TOALS BOOKMAKERS CO ANTRIM SHIELD FIRST-ROUND DRAW
Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery
Crusaders v Knockbreda
Ballyclare Comrades v Newington
Linfield v PSNI
Ards v Dundela
Glentoran v Queen's University
Ballymena v H&W Welders
Carrick Rangers v Larne