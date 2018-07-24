League Cup: Queen's Park 0-0 St Mirren, Spartans 3-0 Kilmarnock

Mikael Ndjoli scored two second-half goals for Kilmarnock

St Mirren's qualification hopes are no longer in their own hands despite winning a third consecutive League Cup penalty shootout against Queen's Park.

Kilmarnock's 3-0 win over Spartans means they usurped their Premiership rivals at the top of Group H.

Lee Erwin put the Ayrshire team ahead just after the hour, and a double by Mikael Ndjoli confirmed the win.

The goalless draw at Hampden was St Mirren's third successive draw in the competition.

That means four teams can still win the section on Saturday, with Dumbarton and Queen's Park also still in contention.

League One side Dumbarton travel to Paisley to face St Mirren, while League Two Queen's Park travel to Rugby Park.