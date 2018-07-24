Super Cup NI: Tuesday round-up

Media playback is not supported on this device French club Vendee clinched a 2-0 win over US hopefuls Global Premier Soccer in the Premier Section at Super Cup NI

County Down remain unbeaten in the Premier Section of Super Cup NI after earning a 3-2 win over Japanese outfit Ichifuna on Tuesday.

Newcastle United, who drew with County Down on Monday, hit a late winner to beat Chileans Desportes Iquique 1-0.

Club America, Right to Dream, Edmonton and B Italia all clinched their second straight wins in the Premier Section.

In the Junior Section, Manchester United recovered from their defeat by Co Londonderry to beat Rangers 1-0.

The United team includes Charlie Savage, the son of former Welsh international and BBC Radio 5 Live football pundit Robbie Savage.

Southampton are the only side in the Junior Section to have won both their opening games.

The Saints followed up their 4-0 hammering of County Tyrone on Monday by beating Strikers 3-1 on Tuesday.

Callum Marshall celebrates after putting Club NI ahead against County Londonderry

The County teams from Antrim, Down and Armagh are all still in contention having earned one win and a draw in their opening two games.

County Down drew 0-0 with Dublin club Cherry Orchard on Tuesday with Antrim beating County Fermanagh 3-0 and Armagh holding Dundalk Schoolboys League to a 1-1 scoreline.

In the Junior Section, Mexican outfit Club America defeated Scottish club Patrick Thistle 2-0 with Right to Dream overcoming County Tyrone 3-0, Edmonton edging out County Londonderry 2-1 and B Italia hammering First Choice Soccer 5-0.

County Armagh regrouped from their narrow defeat by the Italians on Monday to hammer New Zealand club Otago 4-0.

In the Minor Section, Linfield edged a 1-0 win over Glenavon in the battle of the Irish Premiership clubs.

Ballinamallard United, meanwhile, earned a crushing 11-0 win over Indian club Reeds FC.

