Scottish Gossip: Gordon Strachan, Rangers, Celtic, Dedryck Boyata, St Mirren

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former Scotland manager Gordon Strachan is holding talks with the Scottish Government in an attempt to use football as a fix for the country's broken society. (Daily Record)

Rangers are eyeing a move for Manchester City kid Kean Bryan. Steven Gerrard has been on the hunt for a left-sided centre back all summer and the 21-year-old is on the Rangers manager's radar. (Scottish Sun)

Rangers are set for a showdown with the SPFL next month after a date was set for a disciplinary probe into the club's treatment of Kenny Miller and Lee Wallace. (Daily Record)

Osijek skipper Borna Barisic insists defeating former European champions PSV Eindhoven last season has given the Croatian side belief they can beat Rangers in their Europa League qualifier. (Daily Record)

Josh Windass is lining up up a return to England amid fears he will not be a regular starter for Rangers under Steven Gerrard. West Ham, Burnley, West Brom and Aston Villa are reportedly interested in the 24-year-old. (Daily Mail)

Brendan Rodgers stressed it will require "big money" to strengthen his Celtic squad, and admitted he is unsure if he will be able to improve the double treble winners before the transfer window closes. (The National)

Rodgers wants to keep hold of defender Dedryck Boyata until Celtic's Champions League qualifying fate is sealed. The Belgian is entering the final year of his deal and is attracting interest from the likes of Lyon and Lazio. (Daily Mail)

Craig Gordon says former Sunderland team-mate Nicklas Bendtner could wreck Celtic's Champions League dream. Bendtner will lead the line for Rosenborg against the Scottish champions. "On his day he can destroy anyone," Gordon said. (The Scotsman)

Celtic keeper Gordon has warned his side to be wary of Rosenborg despite the turmoil of the Norwegian outfit sacking their manager last week, saying it could galvanise the team. (The Times)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has shot down all Battle of Britain talk ahead of Thursday's Europa League clash with Aberdeen, and won't allow his players to get caught up in any Scotland v England rivalry. (Scottish Sun)

Aberdeen chairman Stewart Milne says manager Derek McInnes has a burning desire to guide the Dons to the Europa League group stage. (Daily Star)

St Mirren manager Alan Stubbs admits signing a striker is "paramount" after they drew a blank in their League Cup meeting with Queen's Park. (Daily Record)

Kilmarnock manager Steve Clarke insists Jordan Jones is going nowhere after the winger was linked with a move to Sunderland. (Scottish Sun)

Killie have taken former Norwich goalkeeper Paul Jones on trial. (Daily Star)

OTHER GOSSIP

Peter Wright reckons a few pies will help him win his first darts World Matchplay title. The man known as 'Snakebite' claims his sudden weight loss due to gallstones last year has led to his poor form. (Scottish Sun)