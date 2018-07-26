Roma 1-4 Tottenham: Mauricio Pochettino says Spurs 'disadvantaged' despite victory

Christian Eriksen has already rejoined the Tottenham squad as his Denmark side failed to reach the World Cup quarter-finals

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino says his side are "disadvantaged" this pre-season despite beating Roma 4-1.

Spurs were missing nine players after the World Cup semi-finals, but a brace apiece from Fernando Llorente and Lucas Moura handed them victory in San Diego.

With all the goals coming in the first half, Spurs fought back after Patrik Schick gave Roma a third-minute lead.

"The players need to rest and recover after more than 12 months of competition," said Pochettino.

"We cannot delete the start of the season. It starts earlier than other leagues and other countries.

"Of course, it's a massive disadvantage, but I'm not complaining and I need to adapt."

Llorente equalised with his head in the ninth minute before the Spanish striker, 33, added a second from close range for Tottenham, who begin their Premier League campaign at Newcastle on 11 August.

Moura headed in their third goal and the 25-year-old Brazilian rounded off the scoring from the edge of the box as Spurs began their US tour with a win.