Pre-season friendly: Rotherham United 2-1 Cardiff City

Josh Murphy peels away after scoring for Cardiff City against Rotherham

Cardiff City tumbled to their first pre-season defeat as Rotherham United fought back to claim a 2-1 win.

Michael Smith's late goal maintained the newly promoted Championship club's unbeaten pre-season run while ending that of their Premier League visitors.

Cardiff took the lead when Welsh goalkeeper Lewis Price could only parry Greg Cunningham's cross, allowing Josh Murphy to finish from close range.

But Rotherham levelled when Matt Palmer headed home powerfully.

Iceland's World Cup captain Aron Gunnarsson made his return to club colours during the second half for Cardiff, as both sides made a host of changes.

But Smith had the last word, curling home a 78th-minute winner from the edge of the box.