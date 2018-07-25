Sean Raggett: Rotherham United sign Norwich City defender on loan

Sean Raggett has made has made over 170 career appearances and was part of the Lincoln City side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 FA Cup

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan.

The deal includes the option for him to return to Carrow Road in January.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries from Lincoln City in August 2017, but spent the first half of the 2017-18 season on loan back at Sincil Bank.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "He needs game-time and we've found a solution that he's able to play at our level."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.