Sean Raggett: Rotherham United sign Norwich City defender on loan

Sean Raggett
Sean Raggett has made has made over 170 career appearances and was part of the Lincoln City side that reached the quarter-finals of the 2017 FA Cup

Rotherham United have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan.

The deal includes the option for him to return to Carrow Road in January.

The 24-year-old joined the Canaries from Lincoln City in August 2017, but spent the first half of the 2017-18 season on loan back at Sincil Bank.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "He needs game-time and we've found a solution that he's able to play at our level."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story