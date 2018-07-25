Sean Raggett: Rotherham United sign Norwich City defender on loan
Rotherham United have signed Norwich City defender Sean Raggett on a season-long loan.
The deal includes the option for him to return to Carrow Road in January.
The 24-year-old joined the Canaries from Lincoln City in August 2017, but spent the first half of the 2017-18 season on loan back at Sincil Bank.
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke said: "He needs game-time and we've found a solution that he's able to play at our level."
