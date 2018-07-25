Martyn Waghorn: Derby chase Ipswich striker and close in on Peterborough's Jack Marriott

Waghorn was signed by former Ipswich boss Mick McCarthy

Derby County are interested in signing Martyn Waghorn from Championships rivals Ipswich Town and are close to a deal for Peterborough striker Jack Marriott, BBC Derby Sport reports.

Forward Waghorn, 28, is 12 months into a two-year contract with Ipswich.

The former Sunderland, Leicester, Wigan and Rangers player was Town's top scorer with 16 goals last season.

Marriott, 23, scored 27 goals in League One last term and has expressed an interest in joining the Rams.

Posh have already rejected three bids from Frank Lampard's Derby, but chairman Darragh MacAnthony has said the club will not stop Marriott moving on for the right price.

