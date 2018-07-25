Tom Conlon: Port Vale sign former Stevenage midfielder

Tom Conlon plays for Stevenage against Northampton Town in League Two in 2015
Tom Conlon scored two goals in 25 appearances for Stevenage

Port Vale have signed former Stevenage midfielder on a one-year deal.

The 22-year-old featured 25 times over four seasons for League Two side Stevenage, but was released at the end of last season.

Conlon signs after a trial spell at Vale Park that saw him feature against Nuneaton, Blackpool and Wolves.

Vale boss Neil Aspin said: "He gets about the park but he's prepared to put his foot in and he's good on the ball."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Top Stories

Related to this story