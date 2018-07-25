Europa League: Burnley players 'excited' for Aberdeen tie - James Tarkowski

Burnley will face Istanbul Basaksehir next if they beat Aberdeen

Aberdeen v Burnley Venue: Pittodrie Stadium Date: Thursday, 26 July Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio 5 live and live text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

Burnley's players are feeling excited as they prepare to play in the club's first European match for 51 years, says defender James Tarkowski.

The Clarets face Scottish Premiership Aberdeen in the second qualifying round of the Europa League on Thursday.

"We are only going to Scotland, so we are going to face a lot of British lads," said Tarkowski.

"But I still think the whole feel of it will be exciting for the fans and for ourselves."

Burnley finished seventh in the Premier League in 2017-18, taking them back into Europe for the first time since 1967, when they featured in the old Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

"We want to go as far as we can," added 25-year-old Tarkowski, who was on England's World Cup standby list before withdrawing because he needed a hernia operation.

"It would be daft to go and waste it in the first round of qualifying."

The second leg takes place at Turf Moor on 2 August (19:45 BST).

If Burnley overcome Aberdeen, they still have two more rounds to negotiate before the group stage, and would face Istanbul Basaksehir next.