Allan: Liverpool midfielder extends deal before Eintracht Frankfurt loan

Allan played against Bayern Munich during a spell with Hertha Berlin in 2016

Liverpool midfielder Allan has signed a contract extension before joining Eintracht Frankfurt on a season-long loan.

The Brazilian, who is yet to play for Liverpool's first team, joined the Reds from Internacional in September 2015.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with Apollon Limassol in Cyprus and featured in their two Europa League ties with Everton.

He has previously had loan spells with SJK, Sint-Truidense and Hertha Berlin.