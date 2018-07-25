Joey van den Berg: Reading midfielder joins NEC Nijmegen on season-long loan

Joey van den Berg made 34 appearances for Reading last season

Reading midfielder Joey van den Berg has joined Dutch second-tier side NEC Nijmegen on a season-long loan deal.

The 32-year-old joined Reading on a free transfer from Heerenveen in June 2016 and went on to make 68 appearances during two seasons with the Royals.

Van den Berg initially joined on a two-year deal but signed a year extension with the club during last season.

The former PEC Zwolle and Go Ahead Eagles midfielder scored twice during his time with the Championship club.

